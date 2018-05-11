News Stand: Bridezilla's wedding rammy, Tories isolated
Catch up will the front page news from across Scotland on Friday, May 11.
Daily Record: Rammy at wedding reception as 'Bridezilla' smashes best pal's face into a door.
The National: Tories isolated on Brexit bill.
The Scotsman: Ineos chief accuses SNP of 'Alice in Wonderland' politics.
The Times of Scotland: Mother and daughter 'plotted terror attacks'.
The Press and Journal: Baseball attack after loud revellers wake baby.
And finally The Herald: Health chiefs' bid to raid £6m from charity fund.
