  • STV
  • MySTV

Corbyn denies previously backing Scottish independence

STV

SNP MP Mhairi Black said he supported the policy during a private conversation.

Raised eyebrows: Jeremy Corbyn rubbished the claim when questioned on it.
Raised eyebrows: Jeremy Corbyn rubbished the claim when questioned on it. PA

UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said he has "never" supported Scottish independence on a visit to Glasgow to call for Navy shipbuilding contracts to stay in Britain.

Speaking at the Fairfield Shipbuilding Museum in Govan, the Labour leader said UK Government plans to put the £1bn contract for three new Royal Fleet Auxiliary ships out to international tender was "wrong".

Backed by Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard, he called on the government to guarantee the ships are built in the UK and said rules enabling Navy warships to be built at domestic shipyards could be extended to cover these naval support vessels.

Corbyn faced criticism from the SNP who said he was attempting to rewrite history in portraying himself as a defender of shipbuilding on the Clyde after a Labour "betrayal" on warship pledges during the campaign for the Scottish independence referendum.

Questioned on recent claims by the SNP's Mhairi Black that she knew from talking to Corbyn he personally did not believe in Labour's official position of supporting Scotland remaining in the UK, he said: "I have never supported Scottish independence.

"What I want is to lead a UK Labour government. I want to see a Labour government in Scotland."

He accused the Conservative government of "trashing" the UK's shipbuilding tradition and said Labour's plan would sustain existing jobs in the industry and create new ones.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1397199-clyde-workers-let-down-and-betrayed-by-warships-plans/ | default

He said: "Workers in UK shipyards, from Plymouth ... and Glasgow to Belfast share a proud tradition of building some of the best ships in the world.

"Unfortunately the Conservative government is currently trashing that tradition by offering up the Ministry of Defence's most recent contract for three new Fleet Solid Support Ships to overseas companies to be built elsewhere.

"This decision is wrong. Today we are calling on the Government to guarantee that these three new ships for the Royal Fleet Auxiliary will be built in domestic shipyards."

Corbyn said this could secure more than 6500 jobs - 1800 of these in shipyards.

"Our shipyards used to produce half of all new ships worldwide. Our current market share is now less than half a percent. The Tories seem hell-bent on accelerating and deepening this industrial decline," he said.

He said there was "absolutely nothing apart from the decisions of government ministers" preventing use of EU law to stipulate the ships are not put out to international tender.

https://stv.tv/news/east-central/1403946-queen-declares-rosyth-built-warship-best-of-british/ | default

The Conservatives claim international competition is necessary to get the best deal for UK taxpayers but Corbyn highlighted a Westminster Public Accounts Committee report indicating the Ministry of Defence would be up to £21bn short of funding for equipment.

He said: "With this kind of negligence at the heart of government and the Ministry of Defence's history of poor accounting there is simply no reason why we should believe the claim that international tendering for these ships is the best value for money for the taxpayer."

Shadow Scottish Secretary Lesley Laird said the party would push for a vote in the House of Commons to ensure Navy support ships, like warships, are built in the UK. SNP MSP for Glasgow Anniesland, Bill Kidd, accused Corbyn of having a "brass neck".

He said: "Workers on the Clyde and people across Scotland haven't forgotten Labour's betrayal of the industry in 2014-making promises they couldn't keep in order to shore up votes in their grubby alliance with the Tories.

"Scotland was promised 13 new frigates, then it was eight, but they've only signed contracts for three."

An MoD spokesman said the Clyde had secured 4000 jobs until 2035, having been given a commitment it will build the Navy's eight planned Type 26 Frigates.

He added: "We are launching a competition for three new Fleet Solid Support ships this year and strongly encourage British yards to take part."

He said the government had investment more than £6bn in UK shipbuilding since 2010, securing thousands of jobs."

https://stv.tv/news/features/1387548-auld-pals-clyde-workers-reunite-in-care-home-decades-later/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.