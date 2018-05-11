Sir Alex support has been overwhelming says son Darren

Sir Alex is out of intensive care after suffering a brain haemorrhage last Saturday.

Sir Alex: The ex-Man U boss is out of intensive care. SNS Group

Darren Ferguson has expressed his appreciation for the support he and his family have received since his father Sir Alex suffered a brain haemorrhage last Saturday.

The ex Man-United boss, who won 38 trophies during a reign of over 26 years at Old Trafford, underwent emergency surgery after falling ill last Saturday.

The Manchester club announced on Wednesday that he was out of intensive care and was being treated as an inpatient.

Doncaster manger Darren Ferguson missed his side's final game of the season to be at his father's bedside, and thanked supporters of his club and the wider sporting world for their well wishes.

He told the club's official website: "On behalf of myself and my family, I would like to thank the huge number of people who have been kind enough to send messages of support during a difficult time,".

"It has been overwhelming to read how many people care and that they are thinking of my dad and willing his recovery.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the staff at Macclesfield Hospital and at the Salford Royal who have been truly magnificent. We continue to request privacy during this vital period of recovery."