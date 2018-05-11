Disabled man in care home due to lack of suitable housing

A report found that more than 10,000 disabled people were waiting on housing in Scotland.

Ryan Hughes, 23, has cerebral palsy, and spends most of his days in a single room in a nursing home.

He has been waiting for over a year for a specially adapted home, and he's not alone in this wait.

According to a report from the Equality and Human Rights Commission, 10,000 disabled people are still waiting on specially adapted homes.

"Last year I was in a hospital for seven and a half months", Ryan said.

"The idea was I was supposed to either get my own house or go somewhere that was suitable.

"I ended up coming to the care home because we couldn't find a house for me at that time."

Ryan is not the only one in this situation.

He added: "It's not really where I pictured myself being at 23. I want my own place. I'm a young guy with my life ahead of me."

The inquiry report found planning and funding were partially behind the problem as only 17% of Scottish local authorities have set a target for accessible and/or adaptable housing.

'I am waiting to be set free'. Ryan Hughes

Just under a quarter (24%) of the councils said the data they held on disabled people's housing needs was good or very good and more than half (55%) said lack of funding for adaptations was a challenge.

The commission wants the Scottish Government to produce a national strategy to ensure enough homes are built to inclusive design standards.

John Wilkes, head of the ECHR in Scotland, said: "During our inquiry we heard many stories of people unable to leave their homes, restricted to eating, sleeping and bathing in one room, and loved ones risking their own health to carry family members upstairs or between rooms.

"The effect of this cannot be understated. It impacts on every aspect of a disabled person's life, their ability to participate in family life, to work, to access education and social life, as well as their dignity, health and well-being. "

Housing Minister Kevin Stewart said: "Housing is a priority for this Government and we firmly believe everyone should have a home that meets their needs.

Home: Ryan Hughes has been waiting for over a year for a suitable home. STV

"We are already taking action to ensure everyone has access to a home that is the right size, in the right location or flexible enough to suit any requirements they may have in the future.

"We are working with health and social care partnerships, disability organisations, and the housing sector to ensure those in need of any adaptations to their home can access those services as and when they need them.

"While local authorities have the responsibility of assessing housing requirements within their local community, we are currently refreshing the Local Housing Strategy guidance to make sure realistic targets are set at local level for the supply of wheelchair housing reflecting local needs and priorities."

But for people like Ryan, these changes can't come soon enough.

"Being 23 and being in a care home - I don't want to tell my friends to come and visit me in a care home", he said.

"I'm just kind of waiting to be set free and have a normal 23-year-old life."

