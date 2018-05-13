Anti-abortion campaigners in court challenge over pill

Campaigners want ban on women taking an abortion pill at home rather than in a clinical setting.

Abortion: Two-day hearing at Court of Session. PA

Anti-abortion campaigners are poised to go to court to overturn a Scottish Government policy which allows women to carry out "DIY abortions" in their own home.

The two-day hearing will be held at the Court of Session in Edinburgh on Monday in front of Lady Wise.

The case has been launched by the Society for the Protection of Unborn Children (Scotland) (SPUC).

Campaigners are seeking a Judicial Review of plans presented by Scotland's chief medical officer Dr Catherine Calderwood after abortion responsibilities were devolved to the Scottish Parliament in 2016.

They say Dr Calderwood wants to let women take an abortion pill at home in the presence of an adult rather than in a clinical setting under supervision.

SPUC consider the proposals to be "unlawful" practice and a threat to the health of women and their unborn babies.

The DIY abortion plan involves sending women from abortion clinics equipped with the drug Misoprostol which they can take in their own home resulting in a termination.

John Deighan, chief executive of SPUC (Scotland), said: "The proposals are littered with potential problems as the woman may take the pill at an address which is not her 'home' or without an adult present.

"If the woman does act in a way that results in an offence having been committed, by not following the strict words of the Act, the abortionist and the clinic and everyone who has been involved in the abortion is potentially liable to prosecution."

SPUC will be represented in court by Morag Ross, QC, who has been involved in numerous high-profile human rights and civil liberties cases.

Mr Deighan said: "We believe the Scottish Government policy is an unlawful position.

"They have refused to engage in discussion on the matter despite the detailed concerns we raised with them.

"Therefore, we have been left with no option but to proceed to challenge it through the courts."

He added: "Our legal advice is clear, and we are confident that the Scottish Government's decision to give women the abortion pill to take home is not in keeping with the law."

A Scottish Government spokesman said: "In light of the imminent court hearing, it would not be appropriate for the Government to comment further at this stage."