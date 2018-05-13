  • STV
Railway staff cancel cup final strike in 'goodwill gesture'

Emma O'Neill

Scotland Rail workers were planning to strike on the same day.


Strike: Saturday's strike action has been called off. PA

Scotland Rail workers have called off a strike planned for Cup Final day next weekend as a gesture of "good will".

The TSSA union said their grievances with ScotRail over working patterns still stand but they are conscious of the public safety threat created by CCTV staff striking on Cup Final day on Saturday.

Celtic play Motherwell in the final on May 19 at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

TSSA general secretary Manuel Cortes said: "Our members' concerns haven't gone away."

He claims CCTV staff are "overstretched" following acceptance of 17 applications for voluntary redundancy from 22 specialist staff.

He also criticised plans to impose new compulsory night shifts on these staff.

"However, we are very conscious of the threat to public safety that calling CCTV staff out on strike on the day of the Scottish Cup Final creates," he said.

"Our members work closely with the British Transport Police to ensure the safety of our travelling public every day of the year and we don't want to compromise this on the Cup Final day."


General secretary Manuel Cortes

Mr Cortes continued: "We are in regular talks with ScotRail and progress is being made even though we are frustrated by its slow pace.

"However, we are delighted that the company has conceded that those who can't work night shifts due to caring responsibilities will no longer need to do so.

"As a show of good will, we are suspending the strike on Cup Final day, to allow those discussions to continue. But our action on June 11 is still on pending the outcome of further talks."

The union earlier called off a strike planned for May 5 following a new offer by ScotRail to allow for further talks. 

ScotRail has said its priority is the safety of employees and passengers, and claims its proposals will improve safety and enhance customer information.

The railway operator said its policy of no compulsory redundancies remains in place.

