Organised crime gang threat 'increasing in Scotland'

The number of groups is falling but the threat they pose is rising.

Crime: Gang crime is increasing.

The threat posed by criminal gangs in Scotland is increasing, according to a new report.

A National Crime Agency (NCA) assessment of the extent of organised crime in Scotland, written in association with Police Scotland, found the number of groups is falling but the threat they pose is rising.

Police are investigating 164 known organised crime groups (OCGs) in Scotland comprising 3282 members, the report states.

The increasing risk posed is partially blamed on "ongoing feuds, violence and firearms incidents" relating to Central Belt crime gangs and police warn that despite recent firearms seizures these groups still have ready access to such weapons and some are prepared to use them in public.

The shooting of Euan Johnston as he waited in his car at traffic lights in Glasgow was said to have sparked "numerous reported and unreported acts of further violence".

The 26-year-old was gunned down in the city's Tradeston area in November 2016, the only shooting murder in police records for 2016/17.

Last week, David Scott, 33, was jailed for a minimum of 22 years after being found guilty of his murder.

Judge Lady Stacey told him: "The attack was a premeditated, murderous assault involving the use of a lethal weapon. It can be correctly described as an execution.

"It was carried out in a public street."

The NCA report states: "There is a current threat and harm presented by feuds and rivalries between six main OCGs operating in the east and west of Scotland.

"The situation escalated in late 2016 resulting in the shooting and murder of an individual connected to OCGs.

"This then led to numerous reported and unreported acts of further violence.

"The risk is heightened by access to firearms, including automatic weapons.

"A number of the attacks have been carried out in public places."

The strategic assessment of serious and organised crime for 2018 states two thirds of organised crime gangs in Scotland are involved in drug trafficking, with Spain, followed by Holland and China, the main non-UK supply areas for illegal drugs heading to Scotland.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.