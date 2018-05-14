News Stand: Children 'on mood pills', MI5 slams Russia

Here are the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Monday, May 14.

#Scotpapers: Blundering doctors 'should not be prosecuted'.

Catch up on the headlines around the country this Monday.

The Press and Journal leads with an exclusive into the use of prescribed anti-depressants by children as young as five.

The Daily Record covers the story of a formerly homeless drug addict who says having a baby transformed her life.

The National reports on a call to begin planning a written constitution for a prospective independent Scotland now.

The Scotsman leads on the findings of a National Crime Agency report which says the threat from organised crime in Scotland is rising.

The Herald reports on comments by a doctors' leader in Scotland that medics should not be prosecuted for blunders that kill patients.

Finally The Times covers remarks by the head of MI5 slamming Russia's conduct on the world stage and accusing the country of creating a "fog of lies".

