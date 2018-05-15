  • STV
  • MySTV

Fighting spirit against cancer may have 'negative effect'

STV

Macmillan said almost two-thirds of cancer patients do not discuss support to plan for end of life.

Health: The report also found thousands of cancer patients are dying unnecessarily in hospital.
Health: The report also found thousands of cancer patients are dying unnecessarily in hospital. © STV

Maintaining a "fighting attitude" could have a negative effect on terminal cancer patients' end of life experience, according to a new report.

Almost two-thirds (63%) of cancer patients in Scotland see themselves as a fighter which can result in them not discussing support to plan for end of life, the Macmillan Cancer Support study found.

The report found one in four (25%) feel guilty if they cannot stay positive about their disease while almost a quarter (23%) report finding it difficult to talk honestly about their feelings around cancer.

The charity warned the gulf in communication means vital conversations - particularly about patients' end of life wishes - are not had until it is too late.

The report also found thousands of cancer patients are dying unnecessarily in hospital and may also have little to no plans in place for other care preferences such as pain management.

Macmillan is now calling on the Scottish Government to carry out the VOICES survey across Scotland so there is a greater understanding of who is receiving end of life care in Scotland, and what the quality of care is.

Trisha Hatt, strategic partnership manager at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: "Keeping up a fighting attitude can be exhausting in the long-term for those with a terminal cancer diagnosis.

"People must be able to define their own experiences without using language that might create a barrier to vital conversations about dying."

'We know however, that making plans while receiving treatment allows people with cancer to retain a sense of control that they may have felt that they had lost.'
Macmillan Cancer Support

Ms Hatt said healthcare professionals often have a fear that the person is not ready to talk about dying.

She added: "We know however, that making plans while receiving treatment allows people with cancer to retain a sense of control that they may have felt that they had lost.

"This can be the pillar of strength in what is an emotionally turbulent time.

"The Scottish Government has previously indicated that they would carry out the VOICES survey, with a pilot meant to happen in 2017, however this was delayed.

"To fully understand how we can improve end of life care in Scotland we must firstly understand where we are now.

"Further delay to this survey results in terminal cancer patients not having a voice that they have a right to."

The study found around two-thirds (65%) of cancer patients in Scotland have thought about the fact they may die from their disease.

When asked where they would prefer to spend their final days, only 1% responded they would like to die in hospital.

More than two-thirds (69%) said they would prefer to die at home while 17% said in a hospice, 3% said in a care home and others said elsewhere or that they did not know.

However, in 2015 in Scotland, 43% of people who died from cancer died in a hospital (6,983 people) while 30% died at home, 19% died in a hospice and 8% died in a care home or elsewhere.

Macmillan commissioned YouGov to carry out the UK wide survey of 2005 people, which included 190 people from Scotland, 176 of whom were happy to answer questions relating to death.

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: "We want to make sure people and their families receive the right end of life care and support.

"We have set out a number of commitments, including supporting greater public discourse around death and bereavement.

"We are also working with a wide range of stakeholders including Marie Curie to help provide a clearer picture of how we can continue to improve palliative and end of life care, including through bereaved carer feedback."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.