News Stand: Meghan Markle's father, Labour race row
The Scottish Sun leads on the revelation that Meghan Markle's father will likely not attend her wedding to Prince Harry to walk her down the aisle.
The Daily Record reports on a race row between Scottish Labour and an Asian candidate who claims the party prevented his supporters from voting for him.
The National covers the story of a father refused a visa into Scotland despite having a sick baby living in the country.
The Herald leads on Nicola Sturgeon's warning to Theresa May against ignoring Holyrood if it votes to withhold consent from the UK Withdrawal Bill later on Tuesday.
The Times reports on the killings of Palestinian protesters in Gaza at the hands of Israeli forces as the US opened its contentious new embassy in Jerusalem.
Finally The Scotsman covers the First Minister's meeting on Monday with Jamie Oliver and she laid out her new anti-obesity strategy.
