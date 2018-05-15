Haggis pakora recalled after 'shreds of plastic' warning 

Food Standards Scotland issued the notice over the Mrs Unis Spicy Foods Ltd product.

The haggis pakora may contain polythene (file pic).

A batch of haggis pakora is being recalled because it may contain shreds of plastic.

Food Standards Scotland (FSS) issued the notice over Mrs Unis Spicy Foods Ltd 200g Haggis Pakora with a use-by date of May 19.

The product may contain shreds of polythene, FSS said.

No other products are thought to be affected.

FSS said: "Mrs Unis Spicy Food Ltd recalls its Haggis Pakora because the product may contain shreds of polythene, making it unsafe to eat.

"The company has already taken steps to remove this product from the market.

"However, if you have bought the product listed below, do not eat it. Instead return it to where you bought it for a full refund.

"No other Mrs Unis Spicy Foods products are known to be affected."

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.