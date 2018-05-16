News Stand: Switch off your phones, MSPs reject UK bill

Here are the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Wednesday, May 16.

#Scotpapers: Bodies of pregnant roe deer found butchered.

Catch up on the news around the country on Wednesday.

The Times leads with a major University of Glasgow study which says we should switch our phones off after 10pm to avoid disrupting our sleep, which is linked to unhappiness and depression.

The Daily Record reports on a suspected hit-and-run outside a primary school in Glasgow.

The Press and Journal reports on the bodies of two pregnant roe deer and a fawn found butchered and dumped at a popular dog-walking spot in Ellon.

The Scotsman, The National and The Herald all lead on the Scottish Parliament's denial of consent to Westminster's controversial EU Withdrawal Bill.

Finally The Courier reports on a "day of drama" in Fife after a major blaze at an industrial estate in Glenrothes followed by underground explosions in Dunfermline.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.