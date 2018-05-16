STV to close STV2 channel as broadcaster cuts 59 jobs

The channel launched last year featuring news and entertainment programmes.

STV is to close its STV2 channel as part of a major restructuring of the business which will see 59 jobs lost.

The broadcaster said it had taken the "difficult decision" to close the channel to shift more investment online.

A total of 25 jobs will be lost at the channel, with a further 34 roles going at STV News as part of its 'News 2020' programme, aimed at saving £1m a year.

STV2, which launched in April last year, features news and entertainment as well as STV News Tonight.

STV said it aimed to establish itself as Scotland's "home of news and entertainment".

It will create three three distinct divisions across broadcast, digital and production, each with its own managing director.

Simon Pitts, STV chief executive, said: "This is a positive vision for STV that will re-establish the company as a creative force in Scotland and beyond.

"We will invest in creative talent, new original programming and digital to ensure STV becomes Scotland's home of news and entertainment and delivers long-term value for advertisers, shareholders and viewers alike."

He added: "News is fundamental to the STV brand and we remain committed to offering the best news service in Scotland.

"However, given how quickly news consumption is changing it is vital that STV evolves to stay competitive, and we are therefore launching a comprehensive change programme - STV News 2020 - that will see us invest in skills, technology and digital as well as delivering cost savings.

"As a result of the challenging economics of local television and anticipated increased competition from BBC Scotland, we have taken the difficult decision to close our loss-making STV2 channel to focus our future content investment on STV and the STV Player."

