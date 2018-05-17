News Stand: Tory wipe-out warning, rail franchise fears

Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Thursday, May 17.

#Scotpapers: And probe into university boss' hire.

Here are the headlines around the country on Thursday.

The Herald leads on a warning to the Conservatives by the SNP that they could lose all their Scottish gains at Westminster in a similar vein to 1997 due to the Brexit Bill row.

The Times and The Scotsman report on the collapse and nationalisation of the east coast rail franchise after Stagecoach and Virgin "got their sums wrong".

The Daily Record covers the case of a woman who used her karate skills to fend off would-be attackers.

The National leads on Scottish Conservative MSP Peter Chapman quitting Ruth Davidson's shadow cabinet over a lobbying scandal.

Finally The Press and Journal reports exclusively on an investigation launched after the principal at Robert Gordon University gave a top job to a business partner.

