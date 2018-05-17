Youth organised crime prevention scheme receives £1m boost

The Glasgow-based scheme works with teenagers aged between 12-18 years old.

Funding boost: Diverting youths from organised crime (file pic). Niall Carson / PA Wire

A project aimed to reduce the involvement of young teens in serious organised crime has received a £1m funding boost.

The Children's Serious Organised Crime Early Intervention Service is run by UK-wide charity Action for Children, and works with teenagers aged between 12-18 years old.

The Glasgow-based scheme is said to be the only one of its kind in the UK.

A recent survey revealed that 71% of youths who had been enrolled in the service were kept out of secure care for a minimum of six months.

Action for Children also said that two thirds of the young people involved in the scheme have made demonstrable improvements in their offending behaviour.

Paul Carberry, the charity's director, said: "Today's funding announcement for our Serious Organised Crime Intervention Service is a very important step in the continued efforts in Scotland to tackle serious organised crime.

"In my work at Action for Children Scotland, I see the impact of serious organised crime - families destroyed by substance abuse, parents indebted to loan sharks and housing schemes controlled by career criminals.

"It is largely hidden from mainstream society while having a disproportionately high effect on the most disadvantaged and marginalised communities in our country.

"In Glasgow, this service is turning lives around, and having a long-term impact on communities across the city."

The organised crime intervention scheme has also reportedly saved Glasgow City Council more than £500,000, by diverting high risk young people from secure care over the last year.

Kevin, 15, from Glasgow, said: "This project has made such a big difference to my life. Before I wouldn't think twice about my actions and I'd keep getting into trouble and be up in front of children's panels.

"But the guys at the project have been great, they've made me realise there's a different way. I don't want to offend, I just didn't know there was another way, but Action for Children have really helped me find it.

" I want to find a job or go to college, not just kick about with the people that kept getting me into bother."

The Glasgow project has been running since 2012, and has worked with around 50 young people.

The scheme, which is in partnership with Police Scotland and Glasgow City Council, will receive its funding over the next three years.

