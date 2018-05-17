  • STV
  • MySTV

Youth organised crime prevention scheme receives £1m boost

Catherine Sheridan

The Glasgow-based scheme works with teenagers aged between 12-18 years old.

Funding boost: Diverting youths from organised crime (file pic).
Funding boost: Diverting youths from organised crime (file pic). Niall Carson / PA Wire

A project aimed to reduce the involvement of young teens in serious organised crime has received a £1m funding boost.

The Children's Serious Organised Crime Early Intervention Service is run by UK-wide charity Action for Children, and works with teenagers aged between 12-18 years old.

The Glasgow-based scheme is said to be the only one of its kind in the UK.

A recent survey revealed that 71% of youths who had been enrolled in the service were kept out of secure care for a minimum of six months.

Action for Children also said that two thirds of the young people involved in the scheme have made demonstrable improvements in their offending behaviour.

Paul Carberry, the charity's director, said: "Today's funding announcement for our Serious Organised Crime Intervention Service is a very important step in the continued efforts in Scotland to tackle serious organised crime.

"In my work at Action for Children Scotland, I see the impact of serious organised crime - families destroyed by substance abuse, parents indebted to loan sharks and housing schemes controlled by career criminals.

"It is largely hidden from mainstream society while having a disproportionately high effect on the most disadvantaged and marginalised communities in our country.

"In Glasgow, this service is turning lives around, and having a long-term impact on communities across the city."

The organised crime intervention scheme has also reportedly saved Glasgow City Council more than £500,000, by diverting high risk young people from secure care over the last year.

Kevin, 15, from Glasgow, said: "This project has made such a big difference to my life. Before I wouldn't think twice about my actions and I'd keep getting into trouble and be up in front of children's panels.

"But the guys at the project have been great, they've made me realise there's a different way. I don't want to offend, I just didn't know there was another way, but Action for Children have really helped me find it.

" I want to find a job or go to college, not just kick about with the people that kept getting me into bother."

The Glasgow project has been running since 2012, and has worked with around 50 young people.

The scheme, which is in partnership with Police Scotland and Glasgow City Council, will receive its funding over the next three years.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.