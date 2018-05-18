  • STV
  • MySTV

More than one in five GPs struggle to cope due to stress

STV

A 'worrying' number of doctors are so stressed they feel they cannot cope.

Stressed: GPs are struggling to cope.
Stressed: GPs are struggling to cope. PA

A new survey has found that a "worrying" number of GPs are so stressed they feel they cannot cope.

The ComRes survey of 208 Scottish GPs commissioned by the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP) Scotland found 22 per cent said they struggled to cope due to stress at least once a week.

One in ten said they felt like that either every day or most days.

The survey was carried out online between August and September last year, but the findings have been released to coincide with Mental Health Awareness Week.

RCGP Scotland said GP shortages and rising demand had left family doctors having to work harder and for longer hours. The body has said Scotland needs 856 extra full time GPs by 2021.

Chair Dr Carey Lunan said: "These findings are very worrying.

"The GP shortage has been putting GPs under increasing pressure to provide a safe and sustainable 24-hour service to ensure that all patients receive care as and when they need it.

"GPs working in daytime services have told me that they are now routinely working 12-13 hour days without taking time for breaks.

"It is clear from these findings that this pressure is taking its predictable toll on Scotland's family doctors.

"That can only have negative knock on effects for how able GPs are to provide for the health of our patients."

She added: "Family doctors across Scotland want to provide compassionate care, and many GPs have repeatedly gone above and beyond for their patients when they needed it most.

"However, for GPs to continue providing high quality care, we need to ensure that they are also able to look after their own wellbeing."

RCGP Scotland hopes by speaking out about their own health, GPs will encourage others to do the same and reduce the associated stigma.

The organisation has launched a further in-depth survey to explore how workload is affecting GPs across the country. A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: "It is critically important that we look after the health of those who look after us.

"Since 2016, all GPs and general practice staff have been able to access their local health boards occupational health services - including mental health support - free of charge.

"In addition we are expanding the GP for GP scheme, to all remote and rural GPs, which provides a confidential service at times of stress or illness.

"We have successfully negotiated a new GP contract to stabilise income, reduce workload, and improve patient care.

"The new contract is backed by investment of £110m this year and ensures GPs are able to spend more time with patients and less time on bureaucracy, and will help cut doctors' workload."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.