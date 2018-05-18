News Stand: Dog attack, more troops for Aghanistan

Here are the newspaper front pages from around the country on Friday, May 18.

#Scotpapers: England 'would rather keep Gibraltar than Scotland'.

Catch up on the headlines across Scotland on Friday, May 18.

The Daily Record leads on the case of a schoolgirl bitten 16 times by an American Akita dog.

The National reports on a new poll suggesting voters in England would rather give up the Union with Scotland than let go of Gibraltar.

The Press and Journal covers a warning from small businesses about the possibility of a tourism tax.

The Times leads on the news that the UK could be sending more troops to Afghanistan, under pressure from the Trump administration.

Finally both The Herald and The Scotsman splash on education today, with the former looking at bad behaviour in schools and the latter at falling subject choice.

