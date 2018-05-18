  • STV
Royal wedding celebrations taking place across Scotland

From street parties to a Royal Yacht dinner, there is something for everyone on the big day.

Marriage: Harry and Meghan will tie the knot on Saturday.
Marriage: Harry and Meghan will tie the knot on Saturday. PA

As the royal wedding reaches fever pitch, events to celebrate the big day are being set up across Scotland.

From street parties to dinner on the Royal Yacht, there is something for everyone wanting to celebrate the matrimony.

Elgin Street Party

Elgin
It is the only official street party happening in Scotland to celebrate the wedding.

Moray council granted permission for Reidhaven Street in Elgin to close from 1pm to allow people to celebrate.

Local residents hope to throw an after-party worthy of the occasion.

Afternoon Tea

Haddo House: Join in on an afternoon tea.
Haddo House: Join in on an afternoon tea. CC

Balmoral House, The Radisson, Hamilton Park Racecourse and Haddo House in Aberdeenshire are all holding a royal-themed afternoon tea.

At Hamilton, guests will be treated to two free glasses of Prosecco, afternoon tea and a live viewing of the wedding on the big screen.

Attendees, who are expected to dress to impress, will then be treated to music by the resident DJ. Tickets cost £25.

At Haddo House, indulge in an afternoon tea, complete with a drink and canapés. The best dressed guest will also win a bottle of Prosecco. Tickets priced £20.

The home of royalty in Scotland, Balmoral House is hosting a special afternoon tea. All guests will receive a wedding-themed cupcake on arrival.

The Radisson in Edinburgh will allow guests to watch the wedding in the Epicurean while enjoying cocktails, a Mediterranean bar menu and an afternoon tea set just for the occasion.

Sweet treats will include chocolate crown jewels and top hat cupcakes, a selection of finger cakes, homemade scones, carrot and walnut cake and an exotic fruit salad.

Dinner on the Royal Yacht 

Royal Yacht Britannia
Royal Yacht Britannia

At Edinburgh's Ocean Terminal, the Royal Yacht Britannia Deck Tea Room will be serving up a special menu.

Snack on roast chicken sandwiches, a lemon and elderflower cake and special cocktail Negroni - said to be Meghan's favourite.

Complimentary chocolates will be given out to guests with tickets priced £22.50.

Royal Wedding Experience, St Andrews

Atrium Lounge

To celebrate the royal wedding in style, why not head to the Fairmont in St Andrews?

Guests will be invited into the Atrium Lounge where they will be served an exclusively designed menu for the celebration.

A selection of traditional finger sandwiches, canapés and various afternoon treats will also be served.

The main event will be shown on screens and a selection of cakes, including a blueberry violet cake, traditional fruit cake with royal icing, mara de boise Victorian sponge, grand cru chocolate velvet cake and a 24-carat chocolate fondant will be on offer.

Guests will also be able to take away a mini version of the royal wedding cake in a branded box.

Prices start at £50.

