Jewellery worth more than £100,000 stolen in flat robbery

A metal safe, believed to weigh over 200kg, was stolen during a raid on a flat in Edinburgh.

Safe stolen: Police are appealing for witnesses (file pic). © STV

Police are appealing for witnesses after a safe containing jewellery worth more than £100,000 was stolen from a flat in Edinburgh.

The large metal safe, holding cash in pounds and dollars and distinctive pieces of jewellery, was taken from from a flat on Constitution Street, Leith.

Officers believe the incident took place between 10am on Saturday May 12 and 9am on Tuesday May 15.

Police constable David Smith of Corstorphine's Community Investigation Unit said: "The contents of the safe are believed to be collectively worth a six-figure sum and this is currently being treated as a targeted theft.

"The stolen safe weighed over 200kg and is likely to have taken several people to move.

We believe it may have been taken from the property in another item, such as a suitcase.

"It's likely that a vehicle was involved to transport the safe and we'd urge anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour, or vehicles, in the area around this time to contact either us or Crimestoppers as soon as possible."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.