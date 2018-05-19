  • STV
Two record-breaking whisky sales at same Asian auction

A pair of Macallan bottles smashed the record going under the hammer in Hong Kong.

Macallan: Rare 60-year-old bottle pictured in Glasgow in 1999 (file pic). PA Archive
Macallan: Rare 60-year-old bottle pictured in Glasgow in 1999 (file pic). PA Archive

A record-breaking whisky sale has had its feat bettered by another bottle at the same auction.

The Macallan Peter Blake 1926 60-year-old went under the hammer in Hong Kong for 7.96 million HK dollars (£751,703), beating the previous title-holder which sold for around 4.9 million HK dollars (£460,000).

But this was then beaten by a Macallan Valerio Adami 1926 60-year-old which went for 8.6 million HK dollars (£814,081), according to Bonhams.

Daniel Lam, head of fine wine and whisky at Bonhams Asia, said: "These two bottles are the most significant whiskies ever produced in the 20th century.

"They truly presented a once-in-a-generation opportunity for collectors to acquire the Holy Grail of Macallan.

"Active bidding came in from around the world but we saw new bidders from south-east Asia including Vietnam, Thailand and Malaysia reflecting the growing appetite and appreciation for whisky among Asian collectors and further reinforcing Bonhams market leadership in Hong Kong in the field of whisky."

The record breaking whisky was bottled in 1986.

Macallan commissioned Peter Blake and Valerio Adami to design labels for very limited editions.

They were given as corporate gifts to the distillery's "most valued" customers.

Only 24 bottles - 12 of the Blake label and 12 of the Adami label - were ever produced.

They are presented in specially commissioned cabinets or Tantaluses, based on the traditional "Brass and Glass" distillery spirit safe.

The previous auction record for any single malt whisky was last seen in 2014 in Hong Kong with the sale of the Macallan six-litre "M" Decanter by Lalique, which fetched around 4.9 million HK dollars (£460,000).

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.