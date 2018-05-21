News Stand: IndyRef two, Driver seriously injured

Here are your front pages across Scotland for Monday, May 21.

#ScotPapers: The front pages from across Scotland.

The Daily Record and The Scotsman are leading with Nicola Sturgeons announcement that she plans to restart the independence debate.

The Press and Journal covers a teenager injured after a collision.

The Scottish Times leads with Chelsea owner Abramovich being denied a UK visa.

The Scottish Daily Express leads with a tribute to the royal couple.

And the Telegraph covers Meghan Markle's declaration that she is a feminist.

