Men held over 'murder' of woman last seen on Scots ferry

Munich teenager Inga Maria Hauser travelled from Stranraer before her death in 1988.

Two men have been arrested over the death of a German backpacker last seen on a ferry leaving Scotland.

Munich teenager Inga Maria Hauser was last seen alive 30 years ago when she travelled by ferry from Stranraer to Northern Ireland.

Prior to her death, she travelled to Inverness from London before taking a train to Glasgow and then Stranraer.

Her body was found dumped in a remote part of Ballypatrick Forest, outside Ballycastle in Co Antrim, Northern Ireland, 14 days after she was last seen on the ferry.

The 18-year-old's death in April 1988 remains one of the region's most high-profile unsolved murders.

Two men, aged 58 and 61, are being held in Loughguile, Co Antrim.

The arrests come weeks after a series of appeals to mark the 30th anniversary of the murder.

Prior to her death, Ms Hauser travelled through Scotland, according to diary entries, intending to travel to Dublin when she docked at Larne, Co Antrim.

But for reasons as yet unexplained, she ended up going in the opposite direction and was found dead in remote woodland two weeks later.

Following the arrests on Monday, detective chief superintendent Raymond Murray said: "If there are any witnesses still out there with any further information which might help police then I would ask them to come forward now and speak to detectives.

"Even if there are people who know what happened but have stayed silent out of friendship or family loyalty, it is still not too late to come forward and tell us what you know.

"Failure to do so can be a criminal offence in itself and surely it would be better to come to police and discuss what happened rather than take the risk we will come to you."

