Heatwave to hit Scotland as temperatures soar above 25C

A heatwave is to hit Scotland with temperatures rising above 25C.

Hot air will bring warm weather to parts of the country including Ayrshire, Argyll and the west Highlands from midweek.

Temperatures could reach 26C in some areas accompanied by sunshine at the weekend.

STV weather presenter Sean Batty said the country could experience its warmest day of the year so far.

He said: "Temperatures will reach the low to mid 20s in the west and could possibly exceed the highest temperature recorded so far this year of 25C at Floors Castle in the Borders.

"The good weather looks set to last through the holiday weekend, with some of the highest temperatures of the week expected to occur then.

"While the west of the country will enjoy the highest temperatures and long spells of sunshine, unfortunately due to a slight easterly air flow, there will be haar on the east coast at times which will make it much cooler.

"Some coastal areas may struggle to reach the mid teens on some days."

