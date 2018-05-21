Former football coach and kitman admits child sex abuse

Jim McCafferty, 72, worked at Celtic, Hibs and Falkirk from the 1980s.

Guilty: Jim McCafferty will be sentenced later. Photopress Belfast

A former youth coach and kitman at various Scottish football clubs has admitted a series of child sex offences.

Jim McCafferty, 72, was involved with Celtic, Hibs and Falkirk, as well as working in Northern Ireland, from the 1980s.

He was arrested in Belfast by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) after walking into a police station in December 2016.

He was charged with eight counts of engaging in sexual activity with the same child in Northern Ireland between December 2012 and December 2015.

McCafferty, who was accused of sexually touching a boy aged under 16, changed his pleas to guilty ahead of a scheduled trial at Belfast Crown Court.

Originally from Wishaw, North Lanarkshire, he was more recently living in Belfast.

McCafferty worked at Celtic more than 20 years ago.

He was a kitman for other Scottish clubs, including Falkirk and Hibs, before moving to Northern Ireland.

McCafferty also coached at youth clubs in West Lothian.

The case has been adjourned until June 22 for pre-sentence reports to be compiled.

