Teenager was one of 22 people killed in the terrorist atrocity on May 22, 2017.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5787950785001-manchester-attack-barra-will-never-forget-eilidh-macleod.jpg" />

The people of Barra will fall silent on Tuesday to pay tribute to the victims of the Manchester terror attack.

Local teenager Eilidh MacLeod was one of 22 people killed in the arena atrocity on May 22, 2017.

The talented piper had travelled from the Outer Hebrides with friend Laura MacIntyre to see pop superstar Ariana Grande.

But their dream trip turned to tragedy around 10.30pm when suicide bomber Salman Ramadan Abedi detonated explosives hidden in a backpack.

The victims of the devastating blast, which also injured 116 people, will be remembered during a poignant minute's silence at 2.30pm.

Barra parish priest Father John Paul Mackinnon said the community has fond memories of Eilidh.

He said: "She was so talented at playing the bagpipes and everyone enjoyed listening to her.

"She certainly had a gift for music. Those of us who got to hear her play will always remember how she did so passionately and with a great smile on her face."

Annag MacLean, former headteacher of Castlebay Community School where Eilidh was a pupil, said the bombing had a global as well as a local impact.

She said: "I think what happened in Manchester was so horrendous that it shocked the world, not just Scotland.

"These things happened randomly and they don't happen on your doorstep.

"We were all stunned."

Family friend Marion MacNeil said Tuesday will be a poignant occasion.

She said: "This first anniversary is going to be one of the most difficult days for Eilidh's family because this is a day when they are going to reflect back.

"They are going to have the time to think of every minute of what they went through last year."

Donald Ban MacDonald, pipe major of Sgoil Lionacleit pipe band, said: "She was such a lovely girl. She was much loved in the band. It was a very sad loss but we will never forget about Eilidh.

"She was so committed and such a talented young girl."

In April the band, which is made up by children from Barra and Uist, paid tribute to Eilidh during the Tartan Day celebrations in New York.

Band member Sheena Peteranna treasures the times they had.

She said: "In the beginning it was pretty tough to perform and everyone was getting really emotional after performing.

"But I think everyone being together and coming together as a band is really helping get through it."

