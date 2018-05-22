News Stand: Distillery boosts jobs, Church sells property

Here are the front pages from across Scotland on Tuesday, May 22.

#ScotPapers: The front covers from across Scotland.

The Press and Journal is leading with the news that a distillery in Moray will add a visitor centre, boosting jobs in the area.

The Scotsman covers the news that the Church of Scotland is considering selling off some property to ensure its financial future.

The National leads with the story that the SNP has said the BBC offer no partiality on news in Scotland.

The Scottish Daily Express covers the news that Ruth Davidson believes a British bid to host the world cup could unite the union.

The Scottish Times covers the news that Google is helping its users to uncover the identity of rape victims whose anonymity is protected by law.

And The i leads with disruption on the rail service after the English timetable was changed.

