Scots recall surviving the Manchester arena bombing

Jordan Scott recalled how he escaped the terrorist attack 'by the skin of his teeth'.

When Jordan Scott's friend won VIP tickets to the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester last year, he thought it would be a fun night away.

Now, a year on, Jordan is still suffering from survivor's guilt.

"The first thing I thought about was that the majority of that crowd were children, who were own their own. It's a horrible thing to think of," he said.

"I feel bad - I got out there unharmed and lots of other people didn't."

The concert had just barely finished when a terrorist exploded a homemade bomb in the foyer of the Manchester Arena, killing 22 people.

Jordan recalled how he escaped the bombing "by the skin of my teeth".

He said: "We walked through the foyer and were just out the front doors when we heard a loud bang.

"We went across the street to our hotel to get out the way and that's when some information started to come out that it was serious and police had been called."

Jordan and his friends were in the hotel lobby when the injured started being brought in.

"There was one girl who had a huge gash on her shin - you could see right though almost to the bone.

"She was shouting saying she had been shot - at that time we don't know what had happened."

'It was the absolute fear feeling trapped, thinking there's going to be another one.' Claire Walker

Jordan said it is still horrible for him to think about as he recalls that night.

"You just feel guilt for getting out of the arena so easily, when other people just didn't get out."

Alison Pritchard, from Banchory, Aberdeenshire, went to the concert with her daughter Carmen, her friend Carole Taylor and her son Jago as a joint birthday present.

Alison said: "Nothing can compare to that noise and the way the building shook and how it shook from your body.

"Everyone started running and stampeding and that was probably the most petrifying part of all - the fear of being crushed."

Carmen said: "I was worried that we weren't going to get out because there was just debris falling from the roof."

Trauma: Jordan Scott said he feels survivors guilt.

Carole said that she just grabbed hold of her son's hand and shouted run, trying to get out of the crush without losing him.

"We had just got out of the main foyer, having left quite quickly to avoid the crowd, and just seconds later there was this massive explosion behind us," Carole recalled.

"People were screaming, and we just ran."

Her son Jago added: "We feel extremely lucky because we could have died if we were a bit further back in that queue."

Claire Walker, of Gartcosh, North Lanarkshire, is now receiving counselling for her post traumatic stress disorder following the incident.

She said: "As the days progressed, I was terrified to go anywhere. I was so scared that everywhere I went, something bad was going to happen.

"I just knew that night that it was a bomb.

"It was the absolute fear when everyone started running and screaming, running back the way into the arena, feeling absolutely trapped, thinking there's going to be another one.

"I just kept thinking about my other daughter who was back at home, thinking I was never going to see her again."

But it's not something that any of them can forget, with Alison adding: "Whether it's a fleeting thought, or thinking about the poor, poor families who lost someone, it definitely goes through my mind every day."

