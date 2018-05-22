A9 delays as crash forces road closure in both directions

A diversion has been put in place on the A923 through the town of Dunkeld, Perthshire.

A9 Dunkeld: Road traffic incident (file pic).

A crash on the A9 has forced the road to be closed in both directions.

The collision took place outside Dunkeld, Perthshire, at around 3pm on Tuesday.

The A9 is shut between Birnam and Little Dunkeld and is expected to be closed for some time.

A diversion has been put in place on the A923 through the town of Dunkeld to clear congestion.

Traffic Scotland advise driver to avoid the area if possible and expect delays.

The extent of the incident is still unknown.

Emergency services are attending the scene.

