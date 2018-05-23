Scots more likely to insure their phones than health

A fifth of households wouldn't survive financially if they lost their income to ill-health.

Health insurance: More Scots insure mobile phones (file pic). © Flickr/ 401(K)-2012

A survey has revealed that Scots are more likely to insure their mobile phones than take out long-term sickness cover.

Research by Scottish Widows showed that eleven percent of Scots have taken out insurance on their mobile phones as opposed to seven percent who have insurance cover for long-term sickness.

The report also claimed that almost a fifth of people say their household would not survive financially if they lost their income due to long-term illness.

Additionally, the survey showed that just under half of households said they are reliant on just one income, with no other alternative.

Protection director at Scottish Widows, Gary Burchett, said: "It's a worrying truth that people are more likely to insure their mobile phones than their own health.

"On a societal level, we increasingly think in the short-term, caring more about tangible things in our day-to-day lives.

"On a more fundamental level, we're programmed not to think about the worst happening.

"Together, these are dangerous inclinations, as people aren't thinking about insuring their health or life until it's too late.

"Insurance providers have a role to play in building trust with consumers and helping people prepare financially in case the unexpected should happen."

