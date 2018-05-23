GPs want short appointments axed to tackle homelessness

Around one in five patients are said to attend doctor appointments due to loneliness.

Loneliness crisis: Abolition of short GP appointments (file pic). PA

Doctors are calling for ten-minute GP appointments to be scrapped as part of a strategy to tackle Scotland's "loneliness epidemic".

The Royal College of General Practitioners Scotland (RCGP Scotland) said that more time with patients is required for doctors to listen and understand patients' concerns.

Three out of four GPs say they see between one and five people a day come in mainly because they are lonely, the organisation said.

Evidence shows that loneliness can be as bad for patients' health as chronic long-term conditions, it added.

RCGP Scotland's deputy chair, Dr Alasdair Forbes, said: "Loneliness has become an epidemic.

"GPs and their teams have a key role to play in identifying people who are chronically lonely or who are at risk of becoming lonely.

"As family doctors, we believe that caring for lonely and isolated people means listening to them and understanding their concerns.

"That is why we're calling for an end to ten-minute appointments, as we want GPs to be able to spend longer time with patients and get to know what really matters to them.

"To truly tackle social isolation and loneliness requires a societal response which would bring benefits to both the public and Scotland's NHS."

RCGP Scotland's action plan also includes the implementation of a Community Links Worker programme across Scotland, a national database of projects to tackle loneliness, "sustainable and reliable" funding for third sector organisations, and a national public health campaign to raise awareness of the issue.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.