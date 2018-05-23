  • STV
  • MySTV

Whisky helping to reduce trade deficit, says report

STV

Research shows that the deficit reduced from £166bn in 2016 to £153bn last year.

Whisky: Reduced deficit by 3%.
Whisky: Reduced deficit by 3%. PA

The UK's trade deficit would be almost 3% greater without Scotch whisky exports, according to new analysis.

The deficit reduced from £166bn in 2016 to £153bn last year, research from the Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) shows.

Without Scotch whisky exports that would have been 2.9% worse, at more than £157bn, the analysis said.

The latest figures show that in 2017 the value of exports of Scotch whisky increased by 8.9% to a record high of £4.37bn.

Single malt exports also continued to grow, up 14% year-on-year to £1.17bn.

SWA chief executive Karen Betts said: "More Scotch whisky is enjoyed across the world than America, Canadian and Irish whiskies combined.

"Our analysis of 2017 exports shows just how well the industry is doing in our 180 markets.

"This reflects the industry's determination and hard work to take high-quality Scotch whisky to consumers all over the world.

"The UK trade deficit, currently £153bn, would have been nearly 3% greater without Scotch whisky exports.

"Likewise, Scotch plays a key role in the Scottish and UK economy, supporting thousands of jobs, including in rural parts of Scotland.

"Single malt continues to grow significantly, boosting again the value of our exports. There are signs too that the market for blended Scotch whisky is improving.

"This is a welcome indicator of future growth. Blended Scotch is the solid foundation on which our global export success has been built.

"As Brexit approaches, it's important that the government supports Scotch whisky's export success and ensures that access to EU and global markets is as good once the UK leaves the EU as it is today.

"This includes ensuring that Scotch whisky is properly protected through the geographical indication system."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.