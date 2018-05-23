Whisky helping to reduce trade deficit, says report

Research shows that the deficit reduced from £166bn in 2016 to £153bn last year.

Whisky: Reduced deficit by 3%. PA

The UK's trade deficit would be almost 3% greater without Scotch whisky exports, according to new analysis.

The deficit reduced from £166bn in 2016 to £153bn last year, research from the Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) shows.

Without Scotch whisky exports that would have been 2.9% worse, at more than £157bn, the analysis said.

The latest figures show that in 2017 the value of exports of Scotch whisky increased by 8.9% to a record high of £4.37bn.

Single malt exports also continued to grow, up 14% year-on-year to £1.17bn.

SWA chief executive Karen Betts said: "More Scotch whisky is enjoyed across the world than America, Canadian and Irish whiskies combined.

"Our analysis of 2017 exports shows just how well the industry is doing in our 180 markets.

"This reflects the industry's determination and hard work to take high-quality Scotch whisky to consumers all over the world.

"The UK trade deficit, currently £153bn, would have been nearly 3% greater without Scotch whisky exports.

"Likewise, Scotch plays a key role in the Scottish and UK economy, supporting thousands of jobs, including in rural parts of Scotland.

"Single malt continues to grow significantly, boosting again the value of our exports. There are signs too that the market for blended Scotch whisky is improving.

"This is a welcome indicator of future growth. Blended Scotch is the solid foundation on which our global export success has been built.

"As Brexit approaches, it's important that the government supports Scotch whisky's export success and ensures that access to EU and global markets is as good once the UK leaves the EU as it is today.

"This includes ensuring that Scotch whisky is properly protected through the geographical indication system."