  • STV
  • MySTV

Woman born with disfigurement aims to end discrimination

Emma O'Neill Emma O'Neill

Lucy Richie, who has Treacher Collins syndrome, wants to improve young people's views.

Lucy Ritchie was born with Treacher Collins, which meant that she had no cheekbones, no ears and no jaw.

Now 22-years-old, she remembers how hard it can be to deal with people's reactions, especially if it involved other young people.

While she says most reactions are generally positive, there have been a few that have had a negative effect on her.

"It's not to say I haven't had incidents", Lucy said.

"I do get stared at when I walk out the door and there has been a couple of incidents over the years, but overall I've had a great support from friends and family and I have a positive outlook."

In a survey by Changing Faces, it found that the pressure to look a certain way left two thirds of young people admitting they would not be friends with someone who had a facial disfigurement.

It also reported that this pressure was creating a hostile environment on those children who did live with a disfigurement.

Lucy recalled one particular incident which happened when she was just 12 years old.

She said: "I was in the car with my family, at a set of traffic lights and there was a group of kids that were waiting to cross.

"They started taking photos, so my parents moved the car back to get away from them and they just followed the car."

Discrimination: Lucy said she has always had a strong support system.
Discrimination: Lucy said she has always had a strong support system. STV

The survey also found this behaviour to be quite common with half of young people saying they had witnessed negative behaviour towards a person with a visible difference.

More than a third of the 1500 young people asked also admitted they acted in a negative way themselves, including staring at a person with a visible difference, pointing or saying something nasty to them, or taking a photo.

Lucy added: "It is scary to think there are people out there who are like that - who are treating people like that.

"I think it's just ignorance and the lack of understanding. So hopefully the more that people talk about it, the more they understand."

Changing Faces Head of Scotland, Rob Murray says: "Every day children and teenagers are bombarded with messages telling them that they need to look a certain way.

"So looking different and having a visible difference in a society that wants you to look the same is tough."

The charity is hoping to reach children when they're young, through schools, to teach that valuing differences is important.

The campaign is being led by young people from the charity's Youth Action Group, including four young people from Scotland.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.