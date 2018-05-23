Woman born with disfigurement aims to end discrimination

Lucy Richie, who has Treacher Collins syndrome, wants to improve young people's views.

Lucy Ritchie was born with Treacher Collins, which meant that she had no cheekbones, no ears and no jaw.

Now 22-years-old, she remembers how hard it can be to deal with people's reactions, especially if it involved other young people.

While she says most reactions are generally positive, there have been a few that have had a negative effect on her.

"It's not to say I haven't had incidents", Lucy said.

"I do get stared at when I walk out the door and there has been a couple of incidents over the years, but overall I've had a great support from friends and family and I have a positive outlook."

In a survey by Changing Faces, it found that the pressure to look a certain way left two thirds of young people admitting they would not be friends with someone who had a facial disfigurement.

It also reported that this pressure was creating a hostile environment on those children who did live with a disfigurement.

Lucy recalled one particular incident which happened when she was just 12 years old.

She said: "I was in the car with my family, at a set of traffic lights and there was a group of kids that were waiting to cross.

"They started taking photos, so my parents moved the car back to get away from them and they just followed the car."

Discrimination: Lucy said she has always had a strong support system. STV

The survey also found this behaviour to be quite common with half of young people saying they had witnessed negative behaviour towards a person with a visible difference.

More than a third of the 1500 young people asked also admitted they acted in a negative way themselves, including staring at a person with a visible difference, pointing or saying something nasty to them, or taking a photo.

Lucy added: "It is scary to think there are people out there who are like that - who are treating people like that.

"I think it's just ignorance and the lack of understanding. So hopefully the more that people talk about it, the more they understand."

Changing Faces Head of Scotland, Rob Murray says: "Every day children and teenagers are bombarded with messages telling them that they need to look a certain way.

"So looking different and having a visible difference in a society that wants you to look the same is tough."

The charity is hoping to reach children when they're young, through schools, to teach that valuing differences is important.

The campaign is being led by young people from the charity's Youth Action Group, including four young people from Scotland.

