Crews should have more emergency drills, report finds 

Fishing vessels: More flooding drills required (file pic). The Carlisle Kid/Geograph

A report on the sinking of a fishing vessel off Shetland last year has recommended crews conduct more drills to train for major flooding.

The report comes after five fishermen were rescued uninjured from the water after the Ocean's Way sank 18 miles from Lerwick, Shetland, in March last year.

A Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) report concluded the ship was flooded due to damage caused when its port trawl door struck the hull.

The impact of the hit was heard by all onboard but the extent of the damage could not be seen.

As the flooding rose through the ship's engine room, the crew tried to pump water out and were helped by a Lerwick lifeboat and a passing Norwegian boat, but the water could not be brought under control.

The trawler crew were all wearing lifejackets and had an emergency position indicating radio beacon on board the vessel which went off, pinpointing their position.

After the incident, lifeboat coxswain Alan Tarby praised the actions of the skipper.

He said: "While the third pump was being winched on board, the skipper decided to abandon ship, and within minutes of him making that decision, they got off and it sank, so it was a good call by the skipper."

The MAIB report said: "The crew of Ocean Way could not have done a great deal more to save their vessel.

"Onboard training and drills had not prepared the crew of Ocean Way for the scale of flooding they faced on the day of the accident.

"Flooding presents an immediate and potentially overwhelming risk to fishing vessels - it should be considered as dangerous as a fire.

"Industry guidance is clear that when a flood is detected, the crew's top priority must be to bring the situation under control ahead of other considerations. Every effort must be made to control the flood by maximising pumping, keeping suctions clear and considering all available options.

"The only way crews can be as prepared as possible to deal with foreseeable emergencies is to conduct regular, realistic drills. Use these as an opportunity to develop and then practise potential coping strategies in the event of major flooding."

