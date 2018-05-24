Record numbers of Scots pupils are cycling to school

More schoolchildren getting on their bikes, but fewer are walking to classes.

Nearly 4% of pupils cycle to school. PA

Record levels of pupils are cycling to school in Scotland, new figures show.

Findings showed that 3.7% got on their bike for the commute in 2017 - up from 2.8% in 2010.

But the Hands Up For Scotland survey also revealed that the number who walk to school has continued to fall.

Sustrans Scotland's national director John Lauder said: "It is particularly encouraging to see a continued rise in the number of pupils cycling to school each day.

"Research has shown that increased physical activity can help us lead healthier - and happier - lives.

"By encouraging young people to travel actively for their journey to school, we can ensure Scotland's children develop healthier travel habits that will be continued later in life."

Now in its tenth year, the Sustrans Scotland survey registered the highest-ever number of participants - 515,005 across nursery, primary, secondary, independent and special educational needs schools.

Active travel is still the most frequently reported mode of travelling to school.

'All local authorities need to be investing in projects which promote the benefits of walking, as well as better infrastructure around schools' Stuart Hay

Of the 48.8% of pupils who said they normally get to school in an active way, 3.7% said they used their bikes and 2.8% said they arrived on scooter or skated.

The cycling increase was highest in secondary schools, which saw a 0.4-point increase to 1.3% in cycling levels over the past year.

A total of 16.5% of pupils said they normally travelled by bus and 24.5% said they travelled by car or taxi while 9.7% said they went via Park and Stride.

There were 42.3% who said they walked, which was a decrease from 2016.

This drop has led to calls for local authorities to invest in infrastructure and projects to reverse the trend.

Stuart Hay, director of Living Streets Scotland, said: "This decline is the result of a lot of local factors, including school mergers creating larger catchment areas and parents being concerned about safety around the school gates.

"All local authorities need to be investing in projects which promote the benefits of walking, as well as better infrastructure around schools in terms of crossings, speed limits and well-maintained footways, so that more families can enjoy the benefits of walking to school."

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.