Scots heatwave to bring hottest holiday weekend in 25 years

The hot air means some parts of the country could reach as high as 27C in the scorching sun.

Heatwave: High temperatures across Scotland.

A heatwave means this bank holiday weekend is to be one of the hottest in more than 25 years.

Hot air will bring temperatures to as high as 27C in some parts of the country.

The west Highlands, including Wester Ross and Skye, is expected to be the warmest place in the scorching sun on Sunday and Monday.

This weekend's temperatures are to be among some of the highest recorded in more than 25 years.

Lossiemouth in Moray reached 27.3C on the same weekend last year while Inverailort in Inverness-shire recorded 27.1C in 1992.

Temperatures in Glasgow are also expected to hit 25C on Monday.

Areas including Aberdeenshire, Angus and Fife will only reach the mid teens across the weekend.

STV weather presenter Sean Batty said: "If the wind direction is right, I reckon some spots in the west Highlands could head for the high 20s.

"The west is set to be dry and sunny with warm weather.

"The warmest places in the west of the country will reach the low to mid 20s.

"An easterly airflow means the east will reach around the mid teens with the risk of haar."

