Kirsty Wark condemns the gender pay crisis at the BBC

The BBC has been under scrutiny since the salaries of top talent earnings were revealed.

Gender pay crisis: Chris Evans is BBC's highest earner (file pic). Press Association

Newsnight host, Kirsty Wark, has criticised what she called an "absolutely outrageous" gender pay gap at the BBC.

The broadcaster sparked controversy when the salaries of top talent earning over £150,000 were revealed.

Wark, 63, told Good Housekeeping magazine: "People were genuinely shocked. There were pay gaps between men and women on different programmes that were outrageous.

"The Today programme was one of them.

"The idea that women should be paid less for doing an equal job is absolutely outrageous, and what happened was that either knowingly, or unknowingly, the BBC let that grow... and so it is being redressed now, and it will have to be redressed."

Wark, who was revealed to be earning between £150,000 and £199,999, said: "We are a public service organisation. It will be changed, and the culture will be changed as well. The BBC has to be the standard bearer of equality."

Top earners: Wark earns between £150,000 and £199,999 (file pic). PA

When the figures were unveiled, Radio 2's Chris Evans topped the 2017 list on more than £2m, while the highest-paid woman was Claudia Winkleman, earning between £450,000 and £499,999.

Big name stars such as John Humphrys, Huw Edwards, Nicky Campbell, Jon Sopel, Nick Robinson and Jeremy Vine, have now reduced their salaries at the BBC.

On her future plans, Wark said that she would like to follow in the footsteps of Question Time veteran, David Dimbleby.

"I think there will be many people when David Dimbleby decides he doesn't want to do it any longer," she told the magazine.

"I think I will be one of them, but I'm sure lots of people will throw their hats in the ring for that."

