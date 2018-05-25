  • STV
  • MySTV

Kirsty Wark condemns the gender pay crisis at the BBC

STV

The BBC has been under scrutiny since the salaries of top talent earnings were revealed.

Gender pay crisis: Chris Evans is BBC's highest earner (file pic).
Gender pay crisis: Chris Evans is BBC's highest earner (file pic). Press Association

Newsnight host, Kirsty Wark, has criticised what she called an "absolutely outrageous" gender pay gap at the BBC.

The broadcaster sparked controversy when the salaries of top talent earning over £150,000 were revealed.

Wark, 63, told Good Housekeeping magazine: "People were genuinely shocked. There were pay gaps between men and women on different programmes that were outrageous.

"The Today programme was one of them.

"The idea that women should be paid less for doing an equal job is absolutely outrageous, and what happened was that either knowingly, or unknowingly, the BBC let that grow... and so it is being redressed now, and it will have to be redressed."

Wark, who was revealed to be earning between £150,000 and £199,999, said: "We are a public service organisation. It will be changed, and the culture will be changed as well. The BBC has to be the standard bearer of equality."

Top earners: Wark earns between £150,000 and £199,999 (file pic).
Top earners: Wark earns between £150,000 and £199,999 (file pic). PA

When the figures were unveiled, Radio 2's Chris Evans topped the 2017 list on more than £2m, while the highest-paid woman was Claudia Winkleman, earning between £450,000 and £499,999.

Big name stars such as John Humphrys, Huw Edwards, Nicky Campbell, Jon Sopel, Nick Robinson and Jeremy Vine, have now reduced their salaries at the BBC.

On her future plans, Wark said that she would like to follow in the footsteps of Question Time veteran, David Dimbleby.

"I think there will be many people when David Dimbleby decides he doesn't want to do it any longer," she told the magazine.

"I think I will be one of them, but I'm sure lots of people will throw their hats in the ring for that."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.