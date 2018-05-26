One in 20 Scots adults 'will be morbidly obese by 2035'

However adults in Scotland are less likely to become obese than their UK counterparts.

Scottish Government praised for its efforts. Dominic Lipinski / PA Wire

More than quarter of a million adults in Scotland will be morbidly obese by the year 2035, according to new analysis.

The number of those aged 15 and over with a Body Mass Index above 40 will rise to 268,650 within the next 20 years, research being presented to a major conference today shows.

The percentage of adults classed as morbidly obese will rise from 4% in 2015 to 5% in the next two decades.

However, the Scottish Government has been praised for its actions in tackling in the crisis with figures showing that fewer Scots are becoming morbidly obese than their UK counterparts.

Laura Keaver, from the Centre for Research in Social Professions at the Institute of Technology, said: "The government put a massive push on developing a route map for how we can actually combat this.

"They put together resources from the NHS that were proving to be effective. They did put a lot of work into it."

In 2015 3% of adults in England and 3% in Wales were classed as morbidly obese.

By 2035 this is predicted to have risen to 8% in England and 11% in Wales.

The projections show that there will be 4.9m morbidly obese people in the three countries by 2035, up from 1.9m in 2015.

The research, by the UK Heart Forum and Institute of Technology, Sligo, in Ireland, will be presented at the European Congress on Obesity in Vienna, Austria.

