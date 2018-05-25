Irn-Bru recall as bottle caps pop off like champagne corks

AG Barr has recalled 750ml glass bottles of IRN-BRU and several drinks due to a manufacturing fault.

Safety: Customers are advised to return bottles to the store or contact AG Barr directly Barr's

AG Barr has recalled 750ml glass bottles of Irn-Bru and several other drinks due to a manufacturing fault which may cause bottle caps to pop off unexpectedly.

Food Standards Scotland said the company has already taken steps to remove these products from the market.

But customers who have bought the products listed below are are urged to open them carefully at arm's length to release the pressure.

They are then advised to return the bottles to the store or contact AG Barr directly.

The 750ml products affected are:

IRN-BRU

IRN-BRU sugar free

IRN-BRU XTRA

Cola

Cream Soda

Ginger Beer

Lemonade

Limeade

Pineapple

Red Kola

Soda Water

The use by date of on the affected drinks is up to and including May 2019

No other AG Barr products are known to be affected.

The company said: "We have identified an intermittent fault in how some caps have been applied across our 750ml glass bottles.

"The quality of the drink itself is not affected, however the issue may cause a small number of caps to pop off unexpectedly.

"As a precautionary measure we are asking consumers who have any of the products detailed to open the bottles with care to release the pressure.

"The bottle should be handled carefully, pointed away from the body at arm's length, as you would when opening a bottle of sparkling wine."

The company added: "At AG Barr plc we take great care to ensure that our products reach our consumers and customers in perfect condition and are sorry that on this occasion a limited quantity of our products has not met expectations."

Anyone who has any of the affected products at home is asked to contact AG Barr on consumercare@agbarr.co.uk

Point-of-sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling the products explaining to customers why the bottles are being recalled and telling them what to do if they have bought the product.

