  • STV
  • MySTV

Nicola Sturgeon addresses Brexit concerns in Brussels

STV

She is calling for more clarity on the UK's plans for future relations with the EU.

Nicola Sturgeon: Wants to stay within the single market.
Nicola Sturgeon: Wants to stay within the single market. PA

Nicola Sturgeon has met with chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels to raise Scottish concerns over Brexit.

Scotland's First Minister has called on the UK Government to offer more clarity on its plans for the future relationship with the EU, and to "engage properly" with devolved governments across the UK.

Ms Sturgeon wants to stay inside the customs union and single market, which she sees as "the best possible outcome from Brexit, short of continuing EU membership".

Mr Barnier expressed frustration at the state of the negotiations last week, claiming that the UK was playing "hide-and-seek" by refusing to spell out exactly what it wants.

In a strongly worded speech in Lisbon, Mr Barnier stressed that "time is and will remain tight", and called for progress to "speed up" if details of the future relationship are to be agreed before the Brexit date.

The Scottish and UK Governments have been in dispute over what should happen to powers currently held by Brussels after MSPs refused to give their consent to the EU Withdrawal Bill.

Ms Sturgeon is to hold the meeting while in Brussels for the official opening of the expanded Scotland House, a hub for Scottish businesses in Europe.

She said: "People and businesses are desperate for clarity on Brexit, but with just months to go before the withdrawal agreement has to be signed, the UK Government still cannot agree a position.

"This damaging uncertainty could come to an immediate end if only the UK Government would put jobs and living standards first and agree to continuing single market and customs union membership - for Scotland and the whole of the UK.

"Whatever the outcome of the Brexit negotiations, we are committed to continuing our collaboration, our friendship and our partnership with other European countries.

"Increasing our presence across the EU is a significant part of maintaining those relationships, and the newly-expanded Scotland House has a major part to play in representing Scotland across the whole of the EU."

The Scottish Conservatives' constitution spokesman Adam Tomkins said of the First Minister's visit: "Rather than working with the UK Government to do a deal on Brexit, she's chosen to take a pointless trip to Brussels.

"It's becoming ever more obvious that Nicola Sturgeon wants to create a political crisis to justify her continued push for independence."

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said: "I hope that Nicola Sturgeon uses her visit to Brussels to reflect on the damage caused by breaking up political unions."

Neil Findlay, Scottish Labour's Brexit spokesman, said: "Brexit simply shows how difficult it is to leave a political union - even one less integrated than the UK."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.