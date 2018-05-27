Scots heatwave as Bank Holiday weekend reaches 26C
Hot air is bringing warm weather to parts of the country throughout Sunday and Monday.
Scotland is enjoying a heatwave this Bank Holiday, with temperatures rising to 26C in some places.
Aviemore and Dumfries and Galloway are expected to be the hottest places on Sunday, with temperatures rising to 26C.
Glasgow is to reach 24C on Sunday and 25C on Monday.
This weekend's temperatures are to be among some of the highest recorded in more than 25 years.
Lossiemouth in Moray reached 27.3C on the same weekend last year while Inverailort in Inverness-shire recorded 27.1C in 1992.
