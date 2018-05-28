Missing person investigations rise by 1000 in Scotland

Figures show reports across the country increased by 977 in the last year.

Missing: 64% of cases involved children. Police Scotland

The number of missing person reports investigated by Police Scotland increased by almost 1000 last year.

The cases related to around 12,500 individuals, with a quarter of cases involving 300 people, each of whom had been reported missing ten or more times.



Figures from Police Scotland show missing person investigations across Scotland rose by 977 to almost 23,000 in 2017/18 compared to the previous year.

Of those reported missing, 64% were children and 24% of investigations involved someone with a mental health issue.

More than 99% of people who are reported missing are traced alive, with 0.4% found dead and 0.1% remain missing.

Of those found dead, the vast majority were men who had not been missing before and had no known mental health issues.

Officers said people go missing for different and complex reasons.

Assistant chief constable Bernard Higgins said: "Many will go voluntarily, but others may feel it is their only option and some may be in extreme distress.

"We cannot underestimate the impact such cases have on families and people's loved ones, and the support of communities is vital in helping us trace missing persons.

"We are absolutely committed to tracing those who have been reported missing, and our officers and staff work tirelessly in every case to achieve a positive outcome for families.

"While no crime has usually been committed, missing persons investigations are one of the biggest demands on modern policing and can be very challenging.

"This is the only second year we have been able to publish data taken from our National Missing Persons Database, but already a clear picture is developing of who goes missing and from where."

