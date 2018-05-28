Monday bank holiday heatwave as temperatures to soar to 28C

The west Highlands including Lochalsh and Wester Ross are to be the hottest in the country.

Heatwave: Hottest day of the year recorded on Sunday. Creative Commons / Cropped

Temperatures are to soar to 28C in some parts of Scotland on bank holiday Monday.

Areas of the west Highlands including Lochalsh and Wester Ross are set to be the hottest in the country.

The heatwave brought Scotland's hottest day of the year on Sunday, with 26.8C recorded at Achnagart in the Highlands and 26.1C in Stranraer.

Areas including Prestwick reached 25.8C while Glasgow recorded temperatures of 22C.

STV weather presenter Sean Batty said: "We are going to have another sunny and warm day for much of the country on Monday.

"I reckon we could touch 28C in parts of the west Highlands around Lochalsh and Wester Ross."

But Sean warned thunderstorms are likely later in the week.

He added: "It will stay largely dry until Wednesday night when there's the risk of thunderstorms."

