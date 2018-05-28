Body of man discovered as police cordon off cemetery
Emergency services were called to High Blantyre Cemetery, South Lanarkshire.
The body of a man has been found forcing police to cordon off a cemetery.
Emergency services were called to the discovery near High Blantyre Cemetery in South Lanarkshire at 7.50pm on Sunday.
Officers are treating the death as unexplained.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Formal identification is yet to take place and the death is being treated as unexplained at this time.
"A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."
