Scots sizzle in the sun as temperatures peak at 28C

Hugh crowds gather on beaches as Scots make the most of Bank Holiday Monday.

Weather: Sunbathers in Glasgow enjoy the heatwave. STV

Scotland is enjoying a scorching Bank Holiday with temperatures peaking at 28C in some parts of the country.

Areas of the west Highlands including Lochalsh and Wester Ross are set to be the hottest in the country.

But crowds flocking to beaches and coastal towns are causing congestion and queuing traffic on the roads.

There is a police presence on Troon beach to prevent a repeat of the problems caused last year by under-age drinkers, as thousands of youngsters flock to soak up the sun.

Alcohol is banned from train services heading to the coast, with police carrying out searches at stations.

Parking spaces are also at a premium in beauty spots such as Balmaha on the banks of Loch Lomond.

And ferry operator Calmac is urging people to allow extra time for their journeys.

Calmac tweeted: "Due to the exceptional volume of traffic shipped over the weekend, we advise customers to dep Cumbrae at their earliest convenience to avoid extensive queues.

"There is a delay of approx one hour at Largs and well in excess of two hours return at Cumbrae."

The heatwave brought Scotland's hottest day of the year on Sunday, with 26.8C recorded at Achnagart in the Highlands and 26.1C in Stranraer.

Areas including Prestwick reached 25.8C while Glasgow recorded temperatures of 22C.

Weather: Cyclists and walkers on the banks of the River Clyde were making the most of the conditions. STV

STV weather presenter Sean Batty said: "We are going to have another sunny and warm day for much of the country on Monday.

"I reckon we could touch 28C in parts of the west Highlands around Lochalsh and Wester Ross."

But Sean warned thunderstorms are likely later in the week.

He added: "It will stay largely dry until Wednesday night when there's the risk of thunderstorms."

