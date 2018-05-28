Bid to trace driver as Neale Cooper fights for his life

The Aberdeen legend is critically ill after he fell in a stairwell minutes after he left a taxi.

Football: Neale Cooper won the European Cup Winner's Cup with Aberdeen. SNS Group

Detectives want to trace a taxi driver who dropped off Neale Cooper, minutes before the Aberdeen legend suffered a life-threatening fall in a block of flats.

The Gothenburg Great is critically ill following the incident at Ferguson Court in Bucksburn, Aberdeen, around 1.45am on Sunday.

Police have stressed there are no suspicious circumstances.

But officers are keen to speak to the driver who picked up the ex-footballer, along with another man and two women, around 12.30am on Sunday at Union Street near Chapel Street.

All four were dropped at Ferguson Court.

The alarm was raised a short time after reports Cooper had collapsed within a communal stairwell.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he remains in a critical condition.

Detective Inspector David Howieson said: "There are no apparent suspicious circumstances however inquiries are continuing to establish how the man came to be injured.

"We would appeal for the driver of a taxi, described as a black people carrier, which picked the four people up at Union Street in Aberdeen in the early hours of Sunday, to contact us on 101.

"The taxi driver is described as speaking with a local accent and had a beard.

"Anyone with information which may help our enquiries is asked to get in touch."

The Dons legend lifted the European Cup Winners' Cup and European Super Cup with the Dons in 1983.

He also won two Premier Division titles, four Scottish Cups and the League Cup with Aberdeen.

The midfielder came through the ranks at Pittodrie during Sir Alex Ferguson's time as manager.

He also played for Rangers, Dunfermline and Ross County in Scotland, as well as turning out for Aston Villa and Reading south of the border.

After retirement from playing, Cooper became a boss, starting his career in the dugout with Ross County.

He went on to manage Hartlepool United twice, Gillingham and Peterborough in the English lower leagues.

