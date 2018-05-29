News Stand: Aberdeen hero dies, IndyRef2 call still on
Catch up will the front page news from across Scotland on Tuesday, May 29.
Today's Press and Journal pays tribute to Aberdeen legend Neale Cooper: Aberdeen hero dies.
The Scotsman: Macron grants citizenship reward to Malian who saved toddler.
The Daily Record: Doc's red tape rage.
The Times of Scotland: UN knew of sex-for-food scandal at top charities.
The Courier: "Illegal parking an easy target."
And finally The National says Indyref2 call is still on for Autumn.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.