Disruptions as Edinburgh to Glasgow train breaks down

Around 14 journeys have been cancelled after a fault meant the train was terminated at Polmont.

David Cowan

A train travelling between Edinburgh and Glasgow has broken down causing early morning travel disruptions.

The 7:30 train to Glasgow Queen Street had to be terminated at Polmont due to a fault on Tuesday morning.

ScotRail say that the driver attempted to fix the fault but was unable to and passengers had to disembark.

All services running through Polmont are subject to delays and around 14 train journeys have now been cancelled as a result.

The disruptions are expected to last until at least midday.

The 8.58am, 9.25am and 9.30am trains from Edinburgh to Glasgow are among the journeys affected.

The 9.34am Edinburgh to Dunblane and 10.35am Dunblane to Edinburgh have also been affected.

More information on services affected can be found here: http://www.journeycheck.com/scotrail/

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.