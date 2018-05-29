Girl 'jumped to her death after orphanage beating'

A child abuse inquiry heard from a former resident of Nazareth House in Kilmarnock.

Anna Marie Carr: Sent to Kilmarnock after brother's death (file pic). STV

A former children's home resident has told an abuse inquiry that a girl jumped from a building to her death after getting "battered" by a nun.

Anne Marie Carr, who has waived her right to anonymity, attended Smyllum Park in Lanarkshire between 1960 and 1964 along with her brother Samuel, before going to Nazareth House in Kilmarnock after his death.

She told the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry in Edinburgh on Tuesday that a girl aged ten or 11 died after jumping from a fire escape at the East Ayrshire home because she had "taken too much of a beating".

The 64-year-old said: "(The nun) had taken her up the stairs and battered her, told her to go to her bed. We were still out playing.

"Somehow the fire escape was open.

"She must've taken too much of a beating and threw herself out the front of the building."

She added that police were called after the girl had died.

The inquiry also heard Ms Carr was violently punished by a nun and staff at the home - where she stayed between 1965 and 1967 - for wearing her "convent clothes" to a party at school.

She said their heads were "banged off the lockers" and they were "kicked in the back, kicked in the face".

Ms Carr added: "We were screaming, but they didn't stop."

The inquiry previously heard Ms Carr's brother Sammy died of a brain haemorrhage at the age of six following an E.coli infection, which he could have caught by touching a dead rat.

The inquiry, before Lady Smith, continues.

