News Stand: Cops save beast from mob, fire starter spared
Catch up will the front page news from across Scotland on Wednesday, May 30.
The Daily Record say Cops save beast from mob.
The National front page says Tory migration target would cost Scotland £10bn a year.
The Scotsman: Stop cutting taxes and save the NHS, Davidson tells PM.
The Times of Scotland has Outdated IT hampering fight against cybercrime.
The Press and Journal in Moray says Jealous Elgin fire starter spared prison.
The Guardian has Soros reveals urgent mission to secure second EU referendum.
