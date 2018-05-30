RBS finance chief Ewan Stevenson resigns from role
The state owned bank said that Mr Stevenson will "take up an opportunity elsewhere".
Royal Bank of Scotland has announced that finance chief Ewen Stevenson has resigned from his role.
The state owned bank said that he will "take up an opportunity elsewhere".
While it is unclear when Mr Stevenson depart, he will remain in his position to oversee an "orderly handover" of his responsibilities.
Chairman Howard Davies said: "The board and I are sorry to learn that Ewen has decided to move elsewhere. He will go with our thanks for a job well done and our good wishes."
Chief executive Ross McEwan added: "For the past four years Ewen has worked tirelessly with me and my executive team to make RBS a much simpler, safer and more customer-focused business and to resolve a number of major legacy challenges.
"When Ewen leaves RBS he will go with my enormous thanks and best wishes.
"He has been a fantastic CFO."
The search for a successor will begin immediately.
